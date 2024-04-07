Chowchilla native Asterisk Talley finishes T-8 at Augusta National women's amateur

For the past two years, we've shown you the rise of golfing sensation Asterisk Talley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chowchilla native Asterisk Talley wrapped up her time at the Augusta National women's amateur.

The 15-year-old shot an impressive 2-under 70 in the final round to finish tied for 8th (+1).

RELATED: 15-year-old Chowchilla girl headed to historical golf course for tournament

As the youngest in the field, Talley says she was thrilled to experience one of golf's greatest venues.

"It was definitely euphoric..." Talley said. "I just had so much joy on every hole. Even when I made a bogey, I was just like, its Augusta it's fine."

Action News sat down with the Chowchilla native back in March to highlight her journey to Augusta.