Chowchilla police officer arrested for DUI, CHP confirms

The welfare check was due to reports of someone sleeping in a car. Investigators say it was Boivie's personal car.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A police officer with the Chowchilla Police Department was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say Brian Boivie was arrested following a welfare check on Auberry Road west of Thunderbird Road near Prather on October 7.

In a statement, the CHP said, "Mr. Boivie was cited and released to a responsible adult which is sometimes common practice for those arrested with no prior convictions and who are cooperative."

Boivie was named the Officer of the Year for the Chowchilla Police Department in 2020.

Chowchilla Police Chief Jeffrey Palmer says Boivie is on paid administrative leave.