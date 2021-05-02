7-year-old boy and dad killed in Fresno County crash identified

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the two victims from last nights deadly crash as 45-yr-old Jose Castillo and his 7-yr-old son Jose Castillo Jr.

A memorial has been created at the crash site to remember the lives lost. @ABC30 — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) May 2, 2021

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A devastating crash in Fresno County left a 45-year-old father and his 7-year-old son dead.Investigators believe 22-year-old Jovan Adam Cortez was under the influence before the big wreck.CHP officers responded to reports of the crash near Marks and North just before 8 pm on Saturday.Officers say Cortez was traveling north on Marks Avenue when he ran a stop sign and slammed into the SUV with a family of six inside.The crash caused Jose Castillo and Jose Castillo Jr. to be ejected from the SUV, along with two others. Both Castillo and Castillo Jr. died from their injuries.The other victims in the SUV were the boy's mother, a seven-year-old boy, a four-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl.All of the children suffered major injuries.The mother suffered moderate injuries and officers say she was the only one wearing a seatbelt.Officers say the suspect's truck burst into flames on impact.Deputies jumped into action to save Cortez and his 10-month old daughter, who was also in the truck."One of the deputies ran straight to the truck, saw there was a baby and it was already on fire," says CHP Sgt. Matt Radke. "He was able to get the door open because the door wasn't able to be open and pulled the baby out of the car seat, and then the dad was helped out, but he was getting out on his own."The family of six was on their way home from a family event.Cortez was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail on multiple charges. Bail is set at nearly $400,000.The 10-month-old daughter is currently with her mother.