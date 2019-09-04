fatal crash

CHP investigating crash that killed bicyclist near Kerman

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Fresno County that killed a bicyclist.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Fresno County that killed a bicyclist.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Siskiyou near Olive avenue which is just north of Kerman.

CHP says the person that was hit and thrown from the bike died at the scene.

Officers say the driver of the pick-up truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

It's not yet known what might have led to the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countykermanfatal crashcalifornia highway patrolbicycle crashinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Sister of DUI driver says she wants others to learn from her brother's mistake
Family IDs victim of downtown Fresno DUI crash as Fresno State student
Alleged drunk driver in deadly central Fresno crash pleads 'not guilty'
CHP investigating deadly crash in Fresno County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
33 bodies recovered, 1 missing after Santa Barbara boat fire
Firefighters battle third fire at vacant building in central Fresno this year
Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall
Several accidents cause major traffic jam on Highway 168
6 people displaced after apartment fire in east central Fresno
10-year-old girl struck by car in Coalinga, police say
Tulare Co. homicide victim identified as 56-year-old dairy owner
Show More
START HERE: Several displaced after overnight apartment fire, tracking Hurricane Dorian
Suspect stole ag equipment then sold it on Facebook for a profit
Community mourns loss of beloved coach who died after suffering brain aneurysm
Merced Police looking for missing at-risk woman with dementia
Tulare Co. K9 shot after it mistakes undercover detective as carjacking suspect
More TOP STORIES News