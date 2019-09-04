CHP investigating crash that killed bicyclist near Kerman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Fresno County that killed a bicyclist.It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Siskiyou near Olive avenue which is just north of Kerman.CHP says the person that was hit and thrown from the bike died at the scene.Officers say the driver of the pick-up truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.It's not yet known what might have led to the crash.