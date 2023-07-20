  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Big rig loses axle, bounces into vehicle on other side of highway 99, killing woman in Merced County

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Thursday, July 20, 2023 7:11PM
Officers investigating deadly crash in Merced County
EMBED <>More Videos

Officers are investigating a deadly car crash in Merced County.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Merced County.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Thursday on Highway 99 near Franklin Road.

Officers say a 58-year-old woman from Avenal was driving a 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 99 with a five-year-old in the back seat of the truck.

A big rig traveling north lost its axle and the axle bounced over the barrier, hitting the Nissan.

The woman died at the scene.

The five-year-old was not hurt but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected in this crash.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW