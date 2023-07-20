Officers are investigating a deadly car crash in Merced County.

Big rig loses axle, bounces into vehicle on other side of highway 99, killing woman in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Merced County.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Thursday on Highway 99 near Franklin Road.

Officers say a 58-year-old woman from Avenal was driving a 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 99 with a five-year-old in the back seat of the truck.

A big rig traveling north lost its axle and the axle bounced over the barrier, hitting the Nissan.

The woman died at the scene.

The five-year-old was not hurt but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected in this crash.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.