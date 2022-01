FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Santa Claus took some time from his busy schedule to visit some patients at Community Regional Medical Center on Thursday.The hospital shared photos with Action News of the holiday surprise.He started by the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where babies are celebrating their first Christmas.Some of them were dressed up in festive outfits for the occasion.Santa also visited the Pediatric ICU and the Leon S. Peters Burn Center.