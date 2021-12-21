Taking Action Together

6-year-old girl gives Christmas cards to Fresno Police Department

EMBED <>More Videos

6-year-old girl gives Christmas cards to Fresno Police Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young girl is taking action to show appreciation for law enforcement.

She made a heartfelt donation to the Fresno Police Department.

Six-year-old Lillian and her mom surprised officers at their headquarters.

Lillian dropped off more than 800 Christmas cards for the department.

She and some of her friends spent weeks making and gathering cards.

Chief Paco Balderrama thanked Lillian and her mom for the generous donation.

The Fresno Police Department's holiday mascot also enjoyed the gift.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnotaking action togetherchristmasfresno police department
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Community rallies around owners of Fresno brewery hit by arson attack
Local organization raises $50,000 to support 5 Latino nonprofits
Volunteers prepare holiday meals at Fresno's Poverello House
Valley teen gives out 200 holiday stockings to children
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News