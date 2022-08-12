Christmas Tree Lane walk nights tentatively canceled for 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Homeowners in Fig Garden tell Action News they're canceling the walk nights on Christmas Tree Lane this year.

The decision this week came partly because of concerns over COVID.

2022 is the 100th year homeowners will deocrate the long stretch of Van Ness Avenue for the holidays.

But COVID forced them to cancel the popular walk nights in 2020 and they haven't returned since.

Seven people who attended a homeowner's association meeting Wednesday night tell us the group decided to not allow walkers in 2022.

They were concerned that they couldn't strictly follow and enforce CDC COVID recommendations for an event with thousands of people, so they might be open to lawsuits.

Dean Alexander, who does a lot of the prep work for Christmas Tree Lane, tells us they're still exploring avenues to bring back walk nights.