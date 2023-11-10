Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane bringing back walk-only nights this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's historic Christmas Tree Lane has announced that walk-only nights will be returning this year.

Every Christmas season, more than 100 homes and 300 Christmas trees along the stretch of Van Ness Boulevard between Shields and Shaw Avenues are decked out with festive lights and decorations.

The massive holiday display attracts visitors from across the Central Valley.

Since 2020, the popular walk nights have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said it would have been too hard to maintain social distancing along the route.

This year, walk-only nights will be held on Saturday, December 2, and Tuesday, December 12.

The lane will be open for drive-thru traffic from December 2 through Christmas Day.