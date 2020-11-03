Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino holding job fair to hire new employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino in Coarsegold will hold a job fair on Thursday to help find new workers.The casino is looking to fill 80 full-time and part-time jobs in several departments. They're searching for employees for their food and beverage department, security and slot and table game leaders.Bring your resume and come dressed for success at the job fair on November 5 from 10 am until 2 pm.It will be held at the resort's outdoor entertainment venue.