jobs

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino holding job fair to hire new employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino in Coarsegold will hold a job fair on Thursday to help find new workers.

The casino is looking to fill 80 full-time and part-time jobs in several departments. They're searching for employees for their food and beverage department, security and slot and table game leaders.

Bring your resume and come dressed for success at the job fair on November 5 from 10 am until 2 pm.

It will be held at the resort's outdoor entertainment venue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerscoarsegoldmadera countycasinojobs hiringjob fairchukchansi gold resort & casinocareersjobs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
Lowe's hiring 20,000 and offering bonuses to hourly employees
Long Island bakery offers full-time jobs to people with disabilities
US economy grows at record 33% in COVID rebound
CVS hiring to help with anticipated COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Selma priest removed from church over photos and accusations
2020 election: How to vote in Central California
Child dies after alleged DUI driver crashes into Porterville apartment
Fresno police expected to extend gang operation due to early success
Law enforcement to monitor polling locations in Central CA
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
Judge limits California governor's powers during pandemic
Show More
US judge blocks Trump immigration rule on public benefits
8 CA mayors sign off on letter asking Gov. Newsom for reopening of theme parks
Teen left to raise 5 siblings after mother's COVID-19 death
Money raised for 80-year-old Fresno tamale vendor who was robbed
Mental health expert suggests ways to ease Election Day stress
More TOP STORIES News