Fresno PARCS department looking to hire for summer jobs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for work, the City of Fresno PARCS department is hiring for various summer positions.

Positions include a seasonal water aerobics instructor, lifeguards and Camp Fresno services aides.

Each position has a list of requirements that must be met to apply, including age, experience and First Aid and C-P-R certifications.

