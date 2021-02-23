Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino holding job fair on Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino in Coarsegold will hold a job fair on Tuesday morning to search for new workers.The casino is looking to fill 50 full-time and part-time positions, including guest room attendants, night cleaners, stewards and cashiers, among others.Some of the benefits for the full-time positions include medical, dental and vision, officials said.Those looking for service-based jobs can bring their resume and come dressed for success at the job fair on February 23 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The casino said they'll be making job offers on the spot.It will be held at the resort's employee training facility on Lucky Lane. Masks are required.You must be at least 21 years old to attend the job fair. Anyone between 18 and 20 years old must call Chukchansi's employee recruiters at 559-760-4107 to hear about available job opportunities.