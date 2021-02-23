jobs

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino holding job fair on Tuesday

Those looking for service-based jobs can bring their resume and come dressed for success at the job fair on February 23.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino in Coarsegold will hold a job fair on Tuesday morning to search for new workers.

The casino is looking to fill 50 full-time and part-time positions, including guest room attendants, night cleaners, stewards and cashiers, among others.

Some of the benefits for the full-time positions include medical, dental and vision, officials said.

Those looking for service-based jobs can bring their resume and come dressed for success at the job fair on February 23 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The casino said they'll be making job offers on the spot.

It will be held at the resort's employee training facility on Lucky Lane. Masks are required.

You must be at least 21 years old to attend the job fair. Anyone between 18 and 20 years old must call Chukchansi's employee recruiters at 559-760-4107 to hear about available job opportunities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerscoarsegoldmadera countycasinojobs hiringchukchansi gold resort & casinocareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino holding job fair this month
EDD addresses improvement strategies, tax confusion
EDD cuts off man's benefits, accuses him of being in jail
New EV charger repair company coming to Fresno, looking to hire technicians
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead inside northwest Fresno home
Remembering 2 Valley lives lost as U.S. surpasses 500,000 COVID deaths
Some Clovis Unified secondary students return for in-person learning
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to sign relief package with $600 stimulus payments
Thousands of COVID vaccines for farmworkers headed to Valley
Lawsuit claims St. Agnes mistake cost Fresno attorney three limbs
Security officials cast blame for failures during Capitol insurrection
Show More
34k COVID vaccines to be sent to Central Valley, Newsom says
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Johnson & Johnson promises 20M vaccines by end of March
Small cohorts of students return to Fresno Unified campuses
Procession to be held for Tulare Co. deputy who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News