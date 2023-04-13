E-40, Baby Bash, Paul Wall and Tech N9ne to perform at Chukchansi Park

Standard admission for the event is $55. Standing VIP is $80, and VIP seating starts at $125.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A multitude of rappers are expected to perform at Chukchansi Park next weekend for Fresno Smokeout.

E-40, Tech N9ne, Paul Wall and Baby Bash will headline the concerts on April 21.

Baby Bash is a Central Valley native and was recently back in town for the Big Fresno Fair.

Local artists, vendors and food trucks will also be at the event.

Standard admission for the event is $55. Standing VIP is $80, and VIP seating starts at $125.

The first performance is set for 7 pm on April 21.

For more information on tickets, click here.