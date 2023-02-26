7/11: Buchanan wrestling wins 7th straight CIF wrestling title, 11 straight section crowns for CW

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- SECTION BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

"All roads lead to Selland" for the CIF Central Section Basketball Championships and Saturday night all games led to the weekend finales in Division-I.

St. Joseph 74 Clovis West 58 (Boys D-I)

Clovis West 54 Clovis 42 (Girls D-I)

Kingsburg 63 Sierra 43 (Boys D-III)

Bakersfield Christian 57 Porterville 45 (Girls D-III)

Madera South 71 McFarland 64 (Boys D-V)

Reedley 54 Arvin 44 (Girls D-V)

CIF WRESTLING

The Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield once again played host to the CIF wrestling championships. The Buchanan Bears secure its 7th straight state title, a streak that started back in 2016. The Bears didn't have a single gold medalist but won thanks to a state high 4 finalists and ten medalists.

1. Buchanan 244.5 points

2. Poway 202.5 pts

3. Gilroy 195 pts

4. Clovis 173 pts

5. Bakersfield 166.5 pts

T15. Central/Clovis North 42.5 pts

There were also five girls who medaled in the finals. Buchanan senior Brenda Nunez, Clovis East sophomore Isabella Marie Gonzalez, Redwood junior Jennah Creason and Clovis freshman Leilani Lemus all won gold medals while Central senior Paige Morales won a silver medal.

SECTION SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Clovis North 3 Ridgeview 1 (Boys D-I)

