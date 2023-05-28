Full Results: Valley locals medal in CIF Track & Field Finals

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here's a look at the athletes from the Central Valley who medaled at the 2023 CIF Track & Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium:
Boys Discuss
2nd McKay Madsen (Clovis North), best throw 188-01
3rd Derek Smith (Buchanan), 184-04
9th Julian Ramirez (Dinuba), 164-10
https://twitter.com/StephenABC30/status/1662619563123707904
Girls 1600m
6th Elle Lomeli (Buchanan), 4:46
7th Grace Hutchison (Buchanan), 4:47
https://twitter.com/StephenABC30/status/1662628551156441089
Boys 110m Hurdles
7th Kyle Hughes (Bullard), 14.80
Boys Long Jump
9th Kyle Hughes (Bullard), 6.92m
Boys Pole Vault
1st Hilton Green (Buchanan), 16-06
https://twitter.com/StephenABC30/status/1662639851936808960
Girls Long Jump
1st Sydnie Vank (Clovis), 6.29m
Boys Shot Put
2nd Jose Soto (Tulare Western), 18.47m
7th McKay Madsen (Clovis North), 17.48m
Boys 800m
3rd Noah Ray (Buchanan), 1:52.72
7th Zach Weaver (Buchanan), 1:53.99
Girls Discus
1st Nailea Fields (Caruthers), 51.05m
3rd Loie Madsen (Clovis North), 49.19m
Boys 100m
5th Nikolas Miller (Clovis North), 10.48
Boys 200m
3rd Nikolas Miller (Clovis North), 21.02
https://twitter.com/StephenABC30/status/1662660685355163648
Girls 4x800m
4th Buchanan, 9:04
Boys 4x800m
3rd Buchanan, 7:39
https://twitter.com/StephenABC30/status/1662674714043752448
Girls Pole Vault
2nd Jordan Leveque (Buchanan), 3.98m
https://twitter.com/StephenABC30/status/1662670967825629184
Girls 3200m
8th Grace Hutchison (Buchanan), 10:26
Boys Triple Jump
9th Samuel Agbakoba (Central), 13.81m
Girls 4x400m
6th Clovis North, 3:49
Boys 4x400m
5th Clovis, 3:17