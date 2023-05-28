WATCH LIVE

Full Results: Valley locals medal in CIF Track & Field Finals

Sunday, May 28, 2023 6:13PM
Full Results: Valley locals medal in CIF Track & Field Finals
Here's a look at the athletes from the Central Valley who medaled at the 2023 CIF Track & Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium:

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here's a look at the athletes from the Central Valley who medaled at the 2023 CIF Track & Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium:

Boys Discuss

2nd McKay Madsen (Clovis North), best throw 188-01

3rd Derek Smith (Buchanan), 184-04

9th Julian Ramirez (Dinuba), 164-10

https://twitter.com/StephenABC30/status/1662619563123707904

Girls 1600m

6th Elle Lomeli (Buchanan), 4:46

7th Grace Hutchison (Buchanan), 4:47

https://twitter.com/StephenABC30/status/1662628551156441089

Boys 110m Hurdles

7th Kyle Hughes (Bullard), 14.80

Boys Long Jump

9th Kyle Hughes (Bullard), 6.92m

Boys Pole Vault

1st Hilton Green (Buchanan), 16-06

https://twitter.com/StephenABC30/status/1662639851936808960

Girls Long Jump

1st Sydnie Vank (Clovis), 6.29m

Boys Shot Put

2nd Jose Soto (Tulare Western), 18.47m

7th McKay Madsen (Clovis North), 17.48m

Boys 800m

3rd Noah Ray (Buchanan), 1:52.72

7th Zach Weaver (Buchanan), 1:53.99

Girls Discus

1st Nailea Fields (Caruthers), 51.05m

3rd Loie Madsen (Clovis North), 49.19m

Boys 100m

5th Nikolas Miller (Clovis North), 10.48

Boys 200m

3rd Nikolas Miller (Clovis North), 21.02

https://twitter.com/StephenABC30/status/1662660685355163648

Girls 4x800m

4th Buchanan, 9:04

Boys 4x800m

3rd Buchanan, 7:39

https://twitter.com/StephenABC30/status/1662674714043752448

Girls Pole Vault

2nd Jordan Leveque (Buchanan), 3.98m

https://twitter.com/StephenABC30/status/1662670967825629184

Girls 3200m

8th Grace Hutchison (Buchanan), 10:26

Boys Triple Jump

9th Samuel Agbakoba (Central), 13.81m

Girls 4x400m

6th Clovis North, 3:49

Boys 4x400m

5th Clovis, 3:17

