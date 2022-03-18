lawsuit

ACLU sues City of Fresno over homeless encampment ordinance

A representative for the ACLU says the ordinance is an assault on everyone's rights.
EMBED <>More Videos

ACLU sues City of Fresno over homeless encampment ordinance

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Fresno over an ordinance that would make it illegal to enter an encampment of unhoused people to clean up the site without permission.

The American Civil Liberties Union is urging the court to strike down the law, which would charge violators with a misdemeanor or fine them up to $250.

A representative for the ACLU says the ordinance is an assault on everyone's rights.

The city of Fresno says it cannot comment on pending litigation.

However, officials have said in the past that waste left at encampments is a danger to public safety, and they've highlighted efforts to provide housing for those experiencing homelessness.

In filing this lawsuit, the ACLU hopes to stop the ordinance from going into effect on March 31 and ultimately wants it voided altogether.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnosocietyhomelesslawsuitaclu
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Brandi Chastain shares how Title IX impacted her sports career
New video details 2020 arrest of man who died in CHP custody
Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Judge blocks release of records related to Bob Saget's death
TOP STORIES
Multiple shot at Fresno County home, suspect in custody, deputies say
1 killed in crash on I-5 in Kings County
Teens hit and killed by car in Tulare identified
Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv
Fresno liquor store employee sold alcohol to teens before deadly crash
Teen arrested for hate crime in Clovis
Car flies off highway into ocean during hit-and-run crash in SoCal
Show More
Merced police asking for help finding 83-year-old man
Former Bulldogs Carr, Adams to reunite on Las Vegas Raiders: ESPN
Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Fresno homeless encampments
California high gas price proposal: $400 rebates to all taxpayers
Fresno councilmember accusing 4 others of misusing budget
More TOP STORIES News