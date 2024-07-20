Former police officer sues the city of Fresno for sexual harassment and racial discrimination

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno and an officer are being sued by a former member of the Department.

The lawsuit alleges female officer Amya Brooks was subjected to sexual harassment, racial discrimination and unwanted sexual advances.

The 43-page suit references several incidents.

Brooks' Attorneys say she was forced to participate in a video segment about working out at a gym founded by another Officer, even though she had never been there.

Brooks believes she was instructed to do so because she was an African American female employee.

The complaint also references an event that Brooks says she was told to attend because former Police Chief Paco Balderrama "wanted the Black officers there" to showcase the department's "racial diversity" for the news.

"She's standing next to the chief of police of police one second, she's not being actually engaged to be in that space," attorney Ron Zambrano She's like pictures done, you can leave now. That's very demoralizing."

Brooks' attorneys say she ultimately decided to resign amid the hostile working conditions.

Action News reached out to the city of Fresno but they could not comment due to pending litigation.