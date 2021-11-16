Careers

City of Fresno hosting job fair on Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is hosting a job fair on Tuesday. You can apply and meet with a wide range of employers.

The event is being held at the Mary Ella Brown Community Center.

It runs from 3 pm to 6 pm.

More than a dozen Fresno-area companies are participating.

That includes Mission Foods, West Care California and Fresno's PARCS Division.

Job-seekers are asked to dress professionally and wear a mask.

Organizers say applicants should bring several printed copies of their resume.
