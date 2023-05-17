Plans in place to expand Hanford's Hidden Valley Park

The City of Hanford wants to know how you would re-imagine Hidden Valley Park.

During several outreach events, residents can share ideas for possible designs for the park.

There's already plans in place to expand the green space.

During several outreach events, residents can share ideas for possible designs for the park, including vacant land located near the park's west side.

Back in November of 2021, the city council directed staff to rezone the 18-acre lot, now allowing the land to be developed as a park under the Hanford Reorganization Project.

"We do have playgrounds, splash pad and picnics, so I think one of the real key things is to look at the city of Hanford's park system, what things are we missing and how can we supplement that maybe here at Hidden Valley," says Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert.

Future changes or additions to Hidden Valley Park will be part of a phased approach -- as funding becomes available.

The first meeting is happening Saturday, May 27 at Hidden Valley Park from 9 am to 11 am.

The next two are on Thursday, June 1st at Civic Auditorium from 6 pm to 8 pm, and Saturday, June 3rd, back at Hidden Valley Park from 3 pm to 5 p.m.