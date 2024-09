Merced Girl Scouts help plant trees for Arbor Day

The City of Merced, along with local troops and other volunteers, planted 41 trees on Saturday at McNamara Park.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Girl Scouts in the North Valley took action to help the environment.

This was in celebration of Arbor Day, which is meant to be a special day for planting trees.

Matthew Serratto is the Mayor of Merced and says it was great to have help from the Girl Scouts.

The 41 trees include red maples, eastern red-buds, red oaks and pistachios.