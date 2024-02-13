They're urging people to think about being a bright spot for a student.

'Be Their Joy' campaign aims to recruit classified employees for school districts across the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Classified employees or support staff are desperately needed in schools across the state.

We know that teachers play a major role in children's lives.

But it's also everyone else on campus that helps craft a student's day.

That's why California Center on Teaching Careers Executive Director Marvin Lopez says their focus has changed post-pandemic.

"Our mission has evolved into addressing not just the teacher shortage, but also all the school support staff needs that we have in our schools currently," Lopez said.

Now, they're looking to help recruit classified employees or those who don't have a teaching credential such as bus drivers, maintenance workers, or cafeteria staff.

They're targeting those potential employees through a new campaign urging individuals to think about being a bright spot for a student, or "Be Their Joy."

"If you think about students walking to school and crossing the street, the crossing guard is the first person they see as they're approaching the school campus," Lopez said.

Lopez says in California alone, there are nearly 500 openings for bus drivers and more than 500 openings for paraprofessionals.

The benefits of being a classified employee included flexible hours, competitive pay and career growth opportunities.

As part of the 'Be Their Joy' campaign, a newly launched web page helps highlight the different job opportunities and job listings.

Districts can also promote vacancies on the website and get them filled.

"Were hoping to fill the current positions with quality community members who represent our student population in our schools," Lopez said.

You can learn more about all of the different classified positions available and see current job openings by clicking here.

