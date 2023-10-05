Clinica Sierra Vista offers free health insurance assistance in Fresno County

A Central California healthcare organization is helping residents get access to affordable health insurance.

Those interested in the free health insurance assistance can walk into any of Clinica Sierra Vista's nine Fresno County locations.

The renewal period is currently underway for Covered California - an insurance marketplace for Californians.

Navigating the process can be a bit tricky and overwhelming for some.

Clinica Sierra Vista is helping Fresno County residents enroll, renew or update their health insurance - free of charge.

"We go over all the terminology because it could be confusing," said Gladys Duron "We help them. What is the deductible? What's an out-of-pocket? How much am I going to pay? We go over all their plan and what the tier means."

Duron is part of the Covered California certified enrollment team at CSV. The group hopes to increase healthcare accessibility to everyone, regardless of their financial situation.

According to Census data, more than 7% of Fresno County residents under the age of 65 are not insured.

"There's so many people that are losing Medi-Cal coverage, and Covered California is there to be that health insurance marketplace," Duron said. "I have seen health plans cost even $2 a month. That's really amazing."

Covered California's renewal period ends December 31, while the enrollment period ends January 31, 2024.

You can also call (855) 867-7216 to speak directly to an enrollment specialist. Spanish-speaking counselors are available.

Information about the health insurance assistance service can be found on Clinica Sierra Vista's website.

