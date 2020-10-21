music news

Disney+ 'Clouds' virtual concert honors legacy of teenage musician Zach Sobiech

LOS ANGELES -- Disney+ will pay tribute to the legacy of Zach Sobiech, the teenage singer-songwriter who inspired the film "Clouds," with a streaming concert special this weekend. Sobiech set off on an inspirational journey to chase his dreams after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

"Clouds: A Musical Celebration" will stream on the Disney+ Facebook page on Saturday, Oct. 24, beginning at 2 p.m. E.T. | 1 p.m. C.T. | 11 a.m. P.T. It will feature performances from OneRepublic, renforshort, Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter and Sammy Brown, Sobiech's best friend and musical partner. Jason Mraz, DCapella, Neve Campbell, Justin Baldoni, Tom Everett Scott, Madison Iseman and Lil Rel Howery are also slated to appear.

The movie is based on the true story of a teenager who didn't let a devastating illness stop him from having a remarkable impact.



The virtual event comes after Sobiech displaced Justin Bieber and topped the iTunes chart for the second time following the film's release on Disney+. The iTunes chart ranking is based on downloads of the song.

Profits from the song will add to the $2 million already raised for cancer research via Sobiech's namesake foundation. The single first climbed to the top of iTunes in 2013, shortly after the Minnesota teenager's death. He had been diagnosed with bone cancer four years earlier.

By that point, the YouTube video that led to the song's ascent had been viewed 4 million times. It's up over 15 million now. The song also went to No. 26 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the rock singles chart.

The movie is an adaptation of the memoir "Fly a Little Higher" by Zach's mother, Laura Sobiech.

"Clouds" by Zach Sobiech took over iTunes' No. 1 slot from Justin Bieber.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
