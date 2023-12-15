Clovis baker bringing taste of Honduras to Valley

A Clovis baker is sharing a taste of her Honduran heritage with the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Baking is therapeutic for Cathy Castillo.

"I love to listen to music at night," she said. "When I bake, this is my space -- nobody can see me."

House rule -- she never bakes in a bad mood.

Cathy's House of Bread actually started in a Clovis apartment with a birthday gift and some of her mother's recipes.

"One day for Mother's Day, I made a carrot cake for the mothers around," she said.

While neighbors gave positive feedback, it was a woman of few words that inspired Cathy to believe in herself.

Originally from Honduras, Cathy, her husband and three children moved to Clovis in December of 2019.

In addition to traditional Honduran recipes, the flavors of Central and South American countries can be found in her pineapple upside down cake, coconut bread, tres leches, alfajores and quesadilla.

It's something she -- as many of us have learned -- has two meanings in the US.

The salty and sweet dessert bread is a household staple in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras -- each country with its own flare.

Alfajores are a fan favorite.

In addition to the satisfaction she gets from perfecting recipes in the kitchen, Cathy finds joy in being able to take a stroll down memory lane with her customers.

She's found a loyal customer base in Clovis and Fresno.

"Now, people can find me in the market here in Clovis, in the farmers market Friday nights and Saturday mornings," she said. "At the same time, customers can also find me on Instagram."

Cathy's website is still in the works, but she says she appreciates the connections she can make with customers on social media. She says the constant feedback is encouraging.

