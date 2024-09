Motorcyclist killed in central Fresno crash, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash in central Fresno.

Authorities say a truck and motorcycle collided just before 1 p.m. Friday on McKinley Avenue and Effie Street.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.