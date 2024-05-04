New affordable apartments in Huron as the town celebrates 73 years since being established

HURON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small Fresno County community is celebrating the official grand opening of a new affordable housing complex.

It represents the largest public- private partnership in history - between the City of Huron and Fresno Housing.

Tyrone Roderick Williams, CEO Fresno Housing Authority, says "We're talking about changing lives, not just building buildings, but laying the foundation for individuals and families to grow and prosper."

That's the goal behind Corazon Del Valle in Huron - which means "heart of the Valley."

The new complex has 61 units and cost 40 million dollars to build.

Rent is affordable and on a sliding scale- so it will help change the lives of hundreds of residents.

The Fresno Housing Authority partnered with the City of Humor and a number of other organizations to make this possible...

They're focusing on farmworkers who have been hit hard by the local housing crisis.

"Numerous families have to pack into one residency, so this is gonna be able to alleviate that problem and the fact that it's extremely affordable is very important because it alleviates the economic stresses that farmworker families have to deal with," says Rey Leon, the Mayor of Huron.

His dad, a farmworker, moved to the small town in 1951.

It's the year Huron was established- and Friday marks 73 years.

Rey says he is inspired by the city's improvements- including their new $3 million city hall.

"We are extremely proud and excited that this has come to my community, to our residents, to my constituents so they can improve quality of life," explains Rey.

The first tenants at Corazon Del Valle began taking that journey toward better lives when they moved in six months ago... but space is still available.

The apartment complex is still taking applications for their one and two bedroom apartments. For more details visit here.

