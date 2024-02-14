Folsom's father-in-law opened the shop off of Shaw Avenue and Minnewawa in Clovis more than three decades ago.

Need something sharpened? This Clovis business has you covered

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sparks are flying at A1 sharpening services in Clovis.

"This is kind of my quiet space to help people out," says owner Steve Folsom.

Steve Folsom took over the family-run business almost 14 years ago.

"We sharpen for a lot of barbers, groomers," he said. "I do kitchen knives, garden tools, I do saw blades. I sharpen just about everything with an edge here."

Folsom's father-in-law opened the shop off of Shaw Avenue and Minnewawa in Clovis more than three decades ago. Ever since, he has taken pride in restoring the edges of everything from saw blades to knife sets.

He says a good rule of thumb -- get your kitchen knives sharpened every six months to a year, depending on use and maintenance.

"Every time you use a knife, the edge wants to bend over a little bit," he said. "Don't put them in the dishwasher. Always use a quality cutting board made of wood or plastic. Try not to cut on your plates -- that will help maintain the edge of your knives.

Whether you're crafting or hoping to put your tools back to work, Folsom has machinery that accommodates all shapes and sizes. (show hook)

"Old family heirlooms -- it's amazing how many people have a story about this knife that their grandfather used or these scissors that their grandmother used for sewing," he said. "I enjoy keeping that stuff in the family for people."

He has no problem letting people know if it's worth it to renew or buy new.

"We kinda live in a throwaway society, and that's a shame," he said. "This stuff is all valuable, and we should try to maintain it and keep using our tools."

