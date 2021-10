CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Community Medical Center has reached a major milestone in its $430 million expansion project.Clark Construction completed the structural steel assembly for the new entrance.The project includes a new five-story, 144-bed patient tower, a 600-space parking structure, as well as expansions to the hospital's emergency department.The four-year project is slated for completion next year.Officials say it has managed to stay on schedule through the pandemic without interrupting hospital services.