Domestic violence suspect arrested in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A domestic violence suspect is now in custody after a SWAT team surrounded a Clovis home.
It all started around 10 Tuesday at a neighborhood on Bedford and Armstrong.
Officers initially met up with the victim at a separate location and determined the suspect was wanted for felony domestic violence.
Based on what the victim told police, authorities requested a SWAT team to help with the arrest.
However, the suspect was not at the home so the search continued.
The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Jake Chavarria and is now in custody.
If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
