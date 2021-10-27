Domestic violence suspect arrested in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A domestic violence suspect is now in custody after a SWAT team surrounded a Clovis home.

It all started around 10 Tuesday at a neighborhood on Bedford and Armstrong.

Officers initially met up with the victim at a separate location and determined the suspect was wanted for felony domestic violence.

Based on what the victim told police, authorities requested a SWAT team to help with the arrest.

However, the suspect was not at the home so the search continued.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Jake Chavarria and is now in custody.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
