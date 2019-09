#PoliceActivity Update: Second Suspect in custody inside the hotel. Officers will be clearing soon. PIO available at Hilton Garden Inn entrance. pic.twitter.com/7D63INbrpn — Clovis Police (@ClovisPolice_CA) September 10, 2019

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department has confirmed the arrest of a car theft suspect that hid inside a hotel under construction.Police say they were able to arrest one suspect near Helm and Shaw Tuesday morning.However, they say the second suspect ran inside of the building and hid from officers.After hours-long search police were able to locate the suspect and take them into custody.