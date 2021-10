CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Peaches were on the menu in Old Town Clovis on Friday night.Action News was in the neighborhood to see the return of the annual Peach Party.The event was a special bonus at the weekly farmers' market.Visitors got to sample a bunch of different peach treats, including the popular Peach Crumble Bar as they went from booth to booth.Chefs from the "Institute of Technology Culinary Campus" also hosted cooking demonstrations featuring the stone fruit.