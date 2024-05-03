WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Friday Night Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis kicking off 2024 season

Friday, May 3, 2024
Friday Night Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis kicking off 2024 season
The Friday Night Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis is back!

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Friday Night Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis is back!

It kicks off its 2024 season on May 3 and will run through October 25th.

The market is located in the heart of Old Town Clovis on Pollasky between 3rd and 5th street.

Local country artist, John Pemberton will be performing Friday night.

It all starts at 5:30 pm and ends at 8:30 pm.

For more information call 559-298-5774 or visit their website.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW