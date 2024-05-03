Friday Night Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis kicking off 2024 season

The Friday Night Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis is back!

The Friday Night Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis is back!

The Friday Night Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis is back!

The Friday Night Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis is back!

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Friday Night Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis is back!

It kicks off its 2024 season on May 3 and will run through October 25th.

The market is located in the heart of Old Town Clovis on Pollasky between 3rd and 5th street.

Local country artist, John Pemberton will be performing Friday night.

It all starts at 5:30 pm and ends at 8:30 pm.

For more information call 559-298-5774 or visit their website.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.