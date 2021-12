FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Clovis.Police say the crash happened at about 7 pm on Saturday in the area of Bullard and Temperance.Bullard was shut down for hours in both directions as police investigate.The pedestrian, 57-year-old Sidney Carpenter died of his injuries at the scene of the crash.The driver of the vehicle stayed behind and was cooperating with police.Officers say Carpenter was not crossing the street at a marked crosswalk.