Clovis Police arrest two suspects following armed robbery of business

Police have arrested 38-year-old Bekim Eriven (left) and 34-year-old Michele Patton following an armed robbery in Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects have been arrested following an armed robbery at a business in Clovis.

Police say just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to a call of an armed robbery at Advance America on Shaw and Peach avenues.

Witnesses say one of the two suspects, identified as 38-year-old Bekim Eriven, entered the business and pulled out a handgun demanding money.

Employees complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators say Eriven left and entered a nearby car that was waiting for him. It was later determined that his girlfriend, 34-year-old Michele Patton, drove him to and from the robbery.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Surveillance video led investigators to identify Eriven quickly and arrest him and his girlfriend in Fresno.

Detectives were able to find the handgun and a piece of clothing Eriven wore during the robbery.

Eriven has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on several charges including robbery, conspiracy, and charges related to the firearm because he is a previously convicted felon.

Patton was also booked into Fresno County Jail for robbery and conspiracy.