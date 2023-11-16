New senior center set to open in Clovis

The Clovis Senior Activity Center will open to the public on Monday.

City leaders said the conversation about a new facility started in 2013.

The space was purchased in 2015, and they broke ground in 2021.

The senior center currently serves about 4,000 people in the community.

Amy Hance, the Deputy General Services Director with the City of Clovis, said the number of people they serve keeps increasing.

"The City of Clovis itself has grown exponentially. So, we really needed a new building, a new space to accommodate our community," said Hance.

Grant and bond money, along with several generous donors, including a $1 million donation from the Smittcamp family, brought this $25.9 million facility to life.

From a multi-purpose room to a new gym to a new kitchen for warm meals, to an art room, and a billiard room, Hance said they have something for everyone.

"When we're developing classes, we say, we'll try anything that's legal and moral- we'll give it a try. So, they will be seeing more and more innovative classes come in here because we just simply have more space," said Hance.

The facility is open to seniors Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Membership is free for Clovis residents, and just $25 a year for those living outside the city who are 50 years old or better, as they like to say.

But with this new space, they can help younger folks, too.

"On the weekends in the evening times, we do have intergenerational programs. So, we welcome everyone during that time. We want to tell everybody just because senior is in the name, that doesn't mean anything," said Hance.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and everyone from the community is welcome.

