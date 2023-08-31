Two people are being treated for injuries after their truck crashed into a tree in Clovis.

2 hospitalized after truck crashes into tree in Clovis, officials say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are being treated for injuries after their truck crashed into a tree in Clovis.

It happened after 1 am Thursday on Larkin and Gettysburg.

Police say the driver of the truck veered off the road while approaching Larkin.

The vehicle hit the tree and came to rest on its side.

Clovis Police and firefighters had to pull one of the people out of the truck.

Both the driver and his passenger were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions have not been released, but police did say the woman was conscious and talking.

Officers have not yet said if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.