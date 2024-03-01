Driver saved from truck dangling off Kentucky bridge in daring rescue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A dramatic rescue effort unfolded in Kentucky from a semi-truck that was dangling off a bridge on Friday afternoon.

This happened on the Clark Memorial Bridge over the Ohio River near Louisville.

The truck crashed through the bridge's guardrail and barrier, which left it hanging over the water.

Video shows a firefighter being lowered to the truck's cab.

He was able to help the driver get out, and the two were hoisted to safety.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, and a person in one of those vehicles was taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the cause of this crash continues.