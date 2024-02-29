Beloved Clovis Unified employee battling aggressive brain cancer

She's been part of the Maple Creek community for more than two decades, first as a parent and then as a volunteer.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One month ago, Bonnie Bisby was set to take a trip of a lifetime with her daughter to Costa Rica.

But once she arrived, she started having symptoms that would lead to the diagnosis of a lifetime.

"I was there a day, and I started noticing things. My face starting to droop, I couldn't lift my arm anymore, I couldn't use the right side of my body and being in another country was very difficult," said Bisby.

Initially, doctors thought it might have been a stroke, but quickly realized it was much more.

The immediate prescription: get home to the U.S.

As soon as she landed at LAX in Southern California, she went straight to Cedars Sinai Medical Center, where doctors diagnosed her with Glioblastoma. It's an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Initially, she and her husband were shocked. Reality sunk in when she returned to Fresno and though she has not been able to return to work at Maple Creek Elementary, she thinks about the students every day.

"I just go to work a couple hours a day. But if I can make a difference in just one child's life, that means the world to me," said Bisby.

She's been part of the Maple Creek community for more than two decades, first as a parent and then as a volunteer. Since 2008, she's been a campus monitor. In that role, she's been a source of love and encouragement for countless students.

"Every child deserves to be loved and that they're special. That's what I do. I might be just a campus monitor, but not to me. It's a lot more than that," said Bisby.

The feeling is mutual.

"Within her role, she does a lot more than that. She's constantly building kids up. She's constantly affirming kids positively. The role is supervision, but she does a lot more than that," said Principal Gina Kismet.

Friday night, the school is dedicating their movie night fundraiser to Bonnie.

This is a way for both staff members and students to give back; all money raised will benefit her medical costs.

"I am so touched by everyone. So humbled. So humbled," said Bisby.

And as she looks ahead to the fight of her life, she says there's no fear of the cancer that's attacking her brain, for her heart is full of faith.

"I trust in the Lord. I'm believing for a miracle. I'm believing for a miracle, I know God's going to give it to me," said Bisby.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Bonnie and her family with medical expenses.

