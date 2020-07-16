education

Clovis Unified to open school campuses for in-person classes this fall

A decision by the Fresno Unified School District - the largest in Fresno County - is expected on Friday.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis school campuses will open for in-person classes when the new school year begins next month.

The Clovis Unified School District has announced that it will allow students to come back to campus in the next school year, while giving parents the option to continue distance learning.

The decision was announced after a meeting by the district's Board of Trustees that continued late into Wednesday night.

The announcement comes a day after the Central Unified School District announced that in the wake of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in California, the school year will start in Stage 2 - remote learning with some one-on-one instruction if needed.

RELATED: Central Unified will start new school year with distance learning

State Superintendent of Public Education Tony Thurmond said on Wednesday he believes districts like Central Unified are making the right decision.

"The conditions that we see now and if school were to open tomorrow, it seems clear that we would need to be in a protective mode and distance learning provides that," he said

RELATED: Most California schools 'shouldn't reopen' if COVID-19 trends continue, state superintendent says
Another school district in Fresno County, Selma Unified, announced on Tuesday that it had opted for 100% online learning for its students.

A decision by the Fresno Unified School District - the largest in Fresno County - is expected on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcloviseducationcoronavirusschoolclovis unified school districtfresno unified school districtcentral unified school districtcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Central Unified will start new school year with distance learning
Families take part in 'Aloha a la Home' summer activities
Fresno Unified 'discussing' starting school year completely online, Superintendent says
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera police searching for missing 2-year-old boy possibly in danger
Tulare County starts $7.5 million COVID-19 grant program for small businesses
Central California coronavirus cases
Biden, Obama, Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin scam
'A failure' led to Fresno County hospital surges, but two programs can ease burden
Coroner identifies 3 men killed in Fresno County crash with big rig
Man arrested for killing estranged wife in front of her 3 children in Madera
Show More
Most CA schools 'shouldn't reopen' if COVID-19 trends continue, state superintendent says
Central Unified will start new school year with distance learning
Military healthcare workers to help treat COVID-19 patients at Kaweah Delta
Fresno health clinic offering COVID-19 tests that give results in minutes
SoCal Rose Parade canceled for 2021 amid COVID pandemic
More TOP STORIES News