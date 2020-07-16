Clovis Unified to open school campuses for in-person classes this fall

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis school campuses will open for in-person classes when the new school year begins next month.The Clovis Unified School District has announced that it will allow students to come back to campus in the next school year, while giving parents the option to continue distance learning.The decision was announced after a meeting by the district's Board of Trustees that continued late into Wednesday night.The announcement comes a day after the Central Unified School District announced that in the wake of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in California, the school year will start in Stage 2 - remote learning with some one-on-one instruction if needed.State Superintendent of Public Education Tony Thurmond said on Wednesday he believes districts like Central Unified are making the right decision."The conditions that we see now and if school were to open tomorrow, it seems clear that we would need to be in a protective mode and distance learning provides that," he saidAnother school district in Fresno County, Selma Unified, announced on Tuesday that it had opted for 100% online learning for its students.A decision by the Fresno Unified School District - the largest in Fresno County - is expected on Friday.