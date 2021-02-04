Education

Some Fresno County school districts allowed to bring elementary students back to campus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Fresno County schools can now bring their elementary students back to campus.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday state officials had given the go-ahead based on Fresno County's case rates, testing positivity, and health care system capacity.



School districts in the county who had a plan in place to resume phased reopening before California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued stay-at-home orders, and whose plans were approved by the state, can now resume bringing back students from K-6 grades in accordance with their plans.

One of those school districts is the Clovis Unified School District, which announced it was already planning on how to bring back the remaining 2,300 elementary students who wanted to be back on campus but had not yet been phased back in.



Around 11,000 Clovis Unified elementary students have already resumed in-person learning.

The school district said parents of those 2,300 students can expect to hear from school sites by Friday for a return date next week.

Secondary students for all Fresno County schools are not yet allowed back on campus.
