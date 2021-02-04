Some Fresno County school districts allowed to bring elementary students back to campus

NEW: Fresno Co. K-6 school sites, which were already in the process of phasing students back, can now resume their reopening. Students can return to campus as soon as Monday.

In-person instruction for grades 7-12 is still up in the air in Fresno Co. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/BiTWSlUyYA — Alyssa Flores (@AlyssaABC30) February 4, 2021

BACK TO SCHOOL: @clovisusd announced it has been given the green light from state officials to return about 2,300 elementary kids to in-person learning. Parents can expect to hear from school sites by Friday for a return date next week. Secondary schools are still on hold. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/BAOJ7IB024 — Alyssa Flores (@AlyssaABC30) February 4, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Fresno County schools can now bring their elementary students back to campus.The Fresno County Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday state officials had given the go-ahead based on Fresno County's case rates, testing positivity, and health care system capacity.School districts in the county who had a plan in place to resume phased reopening before California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued stay-at-home orders, and whose plans were approved by the state, can now resume bringing back students from K-6 grades in accordance with their plans.One of those school districts is the Clovis Unified School District, which announced it was already planning on how to bring back the remaining 2,300 elementary students who wanted to be back on campus but had not yet been phased back in.Around 11,000 Clovis Unified elementary students have already resumed in-person learning.The school district said parents of those 2,300 students can expect to hear from school sites by Friday for a return date next week.Secondary students for all Fresno County schools are not yet allowed back on campus.