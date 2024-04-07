What Clovis Unified students should know ahead of Monday's solar eclipse

In anticipation of Monday's Eclipse, Clovis Unified is taking added precautions to protect students.

In anticipation of Monday's Eclipse, Clovis Unified is taking added precautions to protect students.

In anticipation of Monday's Eclipse, Clovis Unified is taking added precautions to protect students.

In anticipation of Monday's Eclipse, Clovis Unified is taking added precautions to protect students.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- In anticipation of Monday's Eclipse, Clovis Unified is taking added precautions to protect students.

Throughout the Central Valley, we will only see a partial eclipse of about 40 percent.

However, all elementary schools will operate under a rainy or Red Air Quality schedule from the start of the eclipse at 10 a.m. through it's conclusion at 12:30 p.m.

If a teacher or school has planned an outdoor lesson involving the eclipse, it will be conducted using all safety measures recommended by NASA.

If you have any questions, the district advises you to contact your school.

Doctors say looking directly at the eclipse could cause permanent eye damage.

If you look without proper protection, you should get your eyes checked by your doctor.