Former Coalinga tennis coach arrested for sending sexually explicit photos to students, police say

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former tennis coach in Coalinga has been arrested after police say he was sending sexually explicit pictures to underage female students.

The Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and Coalinga police arrested 23-year-old Paul Carmona after a month-long investigation.

Carmona was taken into custody for charges including Sending Explicit Photos to a Minor and Attempting to Commit a sex Crime or Felony with a Minor.

A search warrant was also served at his home.

In a notice to parents, officials with Coalinga Huron Unified School District say that Carmona was a "walk-on coach" and that the district has released him.

Officials added that no other coaches were involved.