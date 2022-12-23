2 firefighters injured while battling mobile home fire in Coalinga

Two firefighters are recovering from injuries they received while battling a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Coalinga.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two firefighters are recovering from injuries they received while battling a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Coalinga.

It happened around nine Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called out to the mobile home on Elm Avenue near Pacific Street.

No one was home at the time the blaze broke out.

While putting out the fire, two firefighters were electrocuted by a low voltage power line running under the structure along the ground outside.

They were both conscious when paramedics arrived and took them to Adventist Medical Center-Hanford for treatment.

Both were discharged a few hours later.

The mobile home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.