Two killed in Fresno County off-road vehicle crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in western Fresno County after two people were killed in an off-road vehicle crash on Sunday.

It happened at about 6:30 pm Sunday at Honda Hill, just west of Phelps Avenue and Elm Avenue in Coalinga.

Police confirmed the deaths, but no other information was available about what led to the crash, the type of vehicle they were riding, or the age of the victims.

The California Highway Patrol will be releasing more information about this crash later today.