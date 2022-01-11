Sexual abuse charges dismissed against former Coalinga police officer

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has dismissed all charges of sexual abuse filed against former Coalinga police officer Juan Cisneros.

Cisneros' defense attorney said the charges in the indictment from the district attorney's office were past the statute of limitations.

Prosecutors had filed charges alleging the victim was aged 14 to 15 years old at the time of the crime, which would allow for the case to move forward despite the statute of limitations.

Prosecutors eventually learned the victim was 16 years old, resulting in the case against Cisneros being dismissed.



Cisneros resigned from the Coalinga Police Department in May of 2020, shortly after he was placed on leave.

