Customs officers find 18 pounds of cocaine hidden inside cheese at Texas-Mexico border

U.S. customs officers seized 18 pounds of cocaine that smugglers tried to hide inside wheels of cheese at the Texas-Mexico border.

PRESIDIO, Texas -- Drug smugglers are always trying new ways to hide their merchandise in their attempts to stay one step ahead of the law. Their latest trick: cheese.

Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas intercepted nearly 18 pounds of cocaine hidden inside large wheels of cheese.

This happened at the Presidio Port of Entry on July 20.

A pickup truck entering from Mexico was referred for a secondary inspection.

Four cheese wheels, which had been declared by the driver, were scanned by an X-ray system which revealed some anomalies.

CBP officers cut open the cheese and discovered seven bundles filled with cocaine, totaling 17.8 pounds.

The drugs were seized and the truck driver, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen, was taken into custody.