Preparing your vehicle for extreme cold conditions

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Frigid temperatures are expected to put an icy chill across Central California in the coming days.

While plants, pipes, and agriculture can be affected by the extreme cold conditions, it can also take a toll on your vehicle.

"It's good to make sure that your windshield wipers are in good working condition because visibility during these times can be difficult," said Alex Aguilera, Public Information Officer with Caltrans District 6.

Tire pressure can also be a concern when it's cold outside.

"During the winter, your tire will deflate, so we get a lot of that tire sensor monitor checks," said Daniel Garcia with Tire & Wheel Warehouse.

Daniel Garcia says during the winter, they also see a lot of customers with destroyed tires because of road hazards.

"A lower tire is going to pick up more of the friction on the street, you're going to feel every bump, and it's going to hurt your car," said Garcia.

In Mariposa, you could see the snowy mountains from the overnight snowfall, causing some delays for drivers.

"If you do hit some ice like there was this morning, you want to not slam on your breaks. Don't do anything abrupt. You want your movements to be smooth and controlled," said Officer Steven Mullen with the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans has crews on 24-hour storm patrol during this time, but they say it's still best to get ready for the unknown.

"Plan, be prepared and make sure that chains are hand in hand. Make sure that gas tanks are full in the event that there is a road closure because of these extreme weather conditions and the roads are to be shut down," said Aguilera.

