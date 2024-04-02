College of the Sequoias accepting applicants for paramedic program launching this summer

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The College of the Sequoias is helping students advance their careers in the medical field.

Life-like mannequins and emergency medication are ready for students to use.

Hands-on learning will be a focus in the brand-new Paramedic Program at COS.

The college has been training emergency medical technicians or EMTs since the 70s, but now, Paramedic Program Director Nick Branch says students will have the chance to advance their skills and their careers.

"EMTs generally provide basic first aid, basic medication administration, oxygen, bandaging," Branch said. "Paramedic is much more advanced. Paramedic gets into cardiology, gets into pharmacology with several different medications you'll see behind me in our medication box."

Students will be able to train with the latest technology.

Brand says there's a need for paramedics across Central California.

Paramedic programs are typically 10-18 months long.

COS's program will be about 12 months to help get trained professionals out into the workforce.

"We're going to spend more time in the classroom, more time in the labs and get them frontloaded with more hours so they can get out in the field sooner," Branch said.

The program is currently accepting applications.

The first cohort will have 24 students.

Classes will be held at COS's Hanford campus.

To apply, you must have completed a basic EMT course, be a certified EMT locally or have completed your national registry exam, and it's strongly recommended that applicants have six months of full-time verified work experience as an EMT on an emergency response vehicle.

Branch hopes that students who are accepted into the program leave well prepared.

"We are working to meet the same accreditation standards as any paramedic in the nation," Branch said. "I hope that they're getting to work here locally in the Central Valley. I hope they get to stay in the Central Valley and have a long and prosperous career."

Applications are being accepted until April 17.

If you'd like more information on the program or a link to the application, click here.

