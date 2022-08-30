Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville play former sitcom stars in Hulu's 'Reboot'

LOS ANGELES -- After the global success of "Modern Family," co-creator Steve Levitan is back with a new Hulu original comedy series called "Reboot."

"It would not be a dumb move to wrap up one's career after 'Modern Family' and fade away on that note, and many of my friends have wondered why I didn't do that," explained Levitan.

"But I had a lot to say... funny observations about our business and it's a love letter to this career that I've been so fortunate to have had," he said.

Just as "Modern Family" was loosely based on Levitan's personal life, this new series is based on his 30-plus years of working as a show runner in Hollywood. "Reboot" is about reuniting a cast from a fictional 2000's family sitcom and how they comically deal with their own dysfunctions as they try and keep up with today's fast-changing world.

The series stars Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu.

At first, Reiser admits he was concerned the show's behind-the-scenes observations and jokes were too "inside baseball," but feels confident viewers will connect with the characters.

"While some of the specifics are about show business and about writer's rooms and actors, the human stuff is universal," he said. Bloom, who stars as one of the younger show runners and writers, described working on the series as "cathartic" after experiencing it herself when she created "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."

"The show is really meta, and I've been in Hollywood so long that it's nice to have an opportunity to get paid to make fun of it," added Greer.

"Reboot" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 20 on Hulu.