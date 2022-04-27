Man seen on camera putting comic book down his pants at Clovis store

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It didn't take a superhero to figure out the mystery behind this comic book caper.

Surveillance video from Legends Comics & Games in Clovis shows a thief grabbing a comic book from a shelf and placing it down his pants.

The store's owner says he believes the total damages only amounted to about $30 but that they did file a police report.

The store also posted what they called a "public service announcement" on their Facebook page that read, "We know it might seem like a good idea at the time, but we don't recommend putting comic books down your pants. Not only could you cause damage to the titles, but there's the always the risk of paper cuts."
